Weekend drive-by shooting leaves one woman injured

The incident happened on Carrol Drive and is currently under investigation.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one woman injured.

According to a news release posted late Sunday evening, officers responded to 209 Carrol Drive in reference to a shots fired call. They found 20-year-old Jaylia Green with a gunshot wound. Police believe the location was the target of a drive-by shooting. Green was sitting in a car when it happened. She was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment for her injuries. She’s in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. If you have any information contact lead investigator, Detective Pierce, at 478-302-5393. You can also contact Macon Regional Crimestoppers a1-877-68-CRIME.