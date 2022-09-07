Wednesday warms to the 90s before rain and cool temps to end the week





It was a hot day in Middle Georgia, and we have one more on the way before a pattern change brings a significant cool down.

Most of us should be staying dry overnight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies to start Wednesday.

A stray shower or storm will be possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north.

Despite the cloud cover, I’m still expecting highs to warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.



Our pattern change will come into better focus on Thursday afternoon as an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico pushes showers into our area.

This will start a rainy few days for Middle Georgia, that could involve some thunderstorms as well.



This rainy pattern will be sticking around for most of the weekend, resulting in cooler temps and rain totals up to 3″.

Considering the rain some areas saw over this past weekend, localized flash flooding will also be possible.



Highs for the end of the week and the weekend should be limited to the 70s and low 80s thanks to clouds and rain.

By next week there are some signals that we could see a cold front to help bring an end to the rain.

This doesn’t look like it will cool us down, but it could usher in some dry air.