Ways to get involved in politics

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— No matter how you feel about the current political climate, there are ways to make your voice heard. One of them is voting, the other is getting involved with a political organization.

Hayden Hart, a canvasser with the New Georgia Project explains what options there are.

“There’s a lot of things you’re able to do both as a volunteer and as an employee. There’s canvassing, you can do poll watching, you can do lots of other voter outreach-type things, educational things. You can raise awareness,” Hart said.

Kathy Jones is a volunteer for the Georgia National Committee Victory Team. She started volunteering in the early 2000s as a way to make her voice heard. She goes door to door handing out campaign literature and making sure people are registered to vote.

“There’s phone calls that can be made,” Jones said. “There’s contributions that can be made through financial or handing out literature, putting out mailers, encouragement, registering voters.”

Evelyn Tharpe is a canvasser with the Houston County Democrats. Just like Jones, she also goes door to door to speak with people about candidates and make sure people are registered to vote. She also encourages people to early vote.

“I enjoy it, it give me the pleasure of doing something for my community. Making my neighbors aware and that they too could volunteer to get the word out to early vote,” Tharpe said.

Hart gives a word of advice if you decide to volunteer for a political organization.

“When you get involved in the process, be prepared for a long commitment,” he said. “Election season takes a long time to get through and there’s a lot of people to contact, so you’re in it for the long haul.”

If you want to get involved: