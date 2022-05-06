Wayne Johnson announces campaign for Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District

Republican Wayne Johnson is running for Georgia's Second Congressional District seat.

Wayne Johnson speaking at his conference

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Republican Wayne Johnson is running for Georgia’s Second Congressional District seat.

He spent Thursday afternoon meeting with supporters in Macon.



Johnson says he was born raised and raised in the 2nd district and served time in the U.S. Army. He says he also served as a senior executive in the Trump administration.

During a news conference Thursday, Johnson said his experience separates him from the competition.

“I’ve created thousands of jobs,” he said. “I’ve helped to save billions of taxpayer money when I worked in the Trump administration, so it basically boils down to I have been there and done that and done it well over many years.”



Early voting is happening now in Georgia through May 20.



Election Day is May 24.

