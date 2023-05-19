Water repairs in Macon to cause outage on Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority is warning citizens of Macon that water service will be shut down in several areas of Macon this weekend for a water main repair.

In MWA’s post, they say a contractor has been hired to repair a 6-inch water main located at the intersection of Ward Street and Vineville Avenue. They say water service will be shut down in the area on Saturday, May 20th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and that 2 lanes will be closed on Vineville during the repair.

They say the areas expected to be impacted are as follows:

2007 to 2281 Vineville Ave

112 to 206 Ward St

1956 to 1984 Second Ave

All of Beverly Pl

All of Lamar St

All of Ferguson St

All of Ferguson St Ln

106 to 192 Culver St

108 to 222 Forest Ave

Vineville Independent Senior Living Community

The Pines on Vineville

Wesleyan Gardens Apartments

Silverwood Apartments

About 200 customers are expected to be impacted by the outage, and they’ve been notified.