Water repairs in Macon to cause outage on Saturday
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority is warning citizens of Macon that water service will be shut down in several areas of Macon this weekend for a water main repair.
In MWA’s post, they say a contractor has been hired to repair a 6-inch water main located at the intersection of Ward Street and Vineville Avenue. They say water service will be shut down in the area on Saturday, May 20th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and that 2 lanes will be closed on Vineville during the repair.
They say the areas expected to be impacted are as follows:
- 2007 to 2281 Vineville Ave
- 112 to 206 Ward St
- 1956 to 1984 Second Ave
- All of Beverly Pl
- All of Lamar St
- All of Ferguson St
- All of Ferguson St Ln
- 106 to 192 Culver St
- 108 to 222 Forest Ave
- Vineville Independent Senior Living Community
- The Pines on Vineville
- Wesleyan Gardens Apartments
- Silverwood Apartments
About 200 customers are expected to be impacted by the outage, and they’ve been notified.