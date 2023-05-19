Water repairs in Macon to cause outage on Saturday

Haley Janes,
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Water Authority is warning citizens of Macon that water service will be shut down in several areas of Macon this weekend for a water main repair.

In MWA’s post, they say a contractor has been hired to repair a 6-inch water main located at the intersection of Ward Street and Vineville Avenue. They say water service will be shut down in the area on Saturday, May 20th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and that 2 lanes will be  closed on Vineville during the repair.

They say the areas expected to be impacted are as follows:

  • 2007 to 2281 Vineville Ave
  • 112 to 206 Ward St
  • 1956 to 1984 Second Ave
  • All of Beverly Pl
  • All of Lamar St
  • All of Ferguson St
  • All of Ferguson St Ln
  • 106 to 192 Culver St
  • 108 to 222 Forest Ave
  • Vineville Independent Senior Living Community
  • The Pines on Vineville
  • Wesleyan Gardens Apartments
  • Silverwood Apartments

About 200 customers are expected to be impacted by the outage, and they’ve been notified.

