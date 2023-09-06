Watch artists paint live at Macon Mural Festival this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Public art is getting its moment in the spotlight in Macon, and you’re invited to be part of it.

The Macon Arts Alliance is hosting a unique event this weekend.

At the Macon Mural Festival, which starts on Friday, you’ll get to see artists working on new murals at five locations around town:

The skate park at Carolyn Clayton Park

Plum Street Lane near Fall Line Brewery

Second Street near Oliver’s Corner Bistro

3rd Street Lane near Synovus Bank

Lower Elm Street near Triangle Arts.

Project Director Bo Walker says this fits right in with Macon’s culture.

“I think it’s just a celebration of not just murals but of public art in general,” Walker said. “I think this is all born from Macon’s cultural plan to brand Macon as a vibrant and creative community. I think that’s really where the genesis of the Macon Mural Festival started.”

The two-day festival will close with a party at Triangle Arts on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.