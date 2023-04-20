WATCH: 6-year-old girl, father shot after neighbor opens fire over basketball

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (CNN)- A 6-year-old girl and her father in North Carolina were shot after a neighbor allegedly opened fire when a basketball accidentally rolled into his yard. The young victim was left with injuries to her cheek, and her father was shot through the back as he tried to protect the children from the bullets. The suspect, Robert Louis Singletary, 24, is considered armed and dangerous.

This is the fourth time just in the last week that an ordinary mistake has led to young people being shot. In Kansas City, a 16-year-old was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell. In Texas, two teenage cheerleaders are recovering after approaching the wrong car in a grocery store parking lot. And in rural upstate New York, a 20-year-old was killed after she and her friends turned into the wrong driveway.

The victim’s father in New York spoke out this week after the suspect was denied bail, saying “For this man to sit on his porch and fire at a car with no threat just angers me so badly.”

These incidents have left families wondering why their loved ones were targeted and have raised concerns about safety during everyday routine activities.