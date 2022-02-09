Washington Memorial Library hosts career preparedness event

A wide variety of employers will be present, including Macon-Bibb County, Amazon, Navicent Atrium Health, Groome Transportation.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Washington Memorial Library helped people tighten their resumes to get ready for its job fair.

Visitors received one on one help on their resumes and cover letters.

The library will hold the job fair on Wednesday.

A wide variety of employers will be present, including Macon-Bibb County, Amazon, Navicent Atrium Health, Groome Transportation and others.

The job fair runs is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.