Washington County Schools shifting to at-home learning Friday

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County School District announced Wednesday its students will shift to an at-home learning model Friday due to the potential impact of Tropical Storm Nicole.

“The Washington County School District has continued our close communication with our local EMA and the National Weather Service regarding tropical storm Nicole,” Superintendent Dr. Rickey Edmond wrote in a news release. “Recent models anticipate the majority of the storm impacting our area Thursday evening and Friday.”

Edmond says schools will be in touch with parents about how their children will participate.

Friday’s varsity football game at Appling County is still set for its regularly scheduled time of 7:30 p.m.

“Appling County has shared that they are monitoring the weather for Friday night,” Edmond wrote. “Please note, this may change as we get closer.”

