Washington County park to remain closed another 60 days

A Washington County park will stay closed following a deadly shooting during Memorial Day weekend.

Larry Mitchell Ball Park Closure Park Closure

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Washington County park that was recently the scene of a deadly shooting will stay closed.

A judge ordered a 60-day extension this week for the closure of ‘Larry Mitchell Ball Park.’

This follows the first 30-day closure notice issued early June.

Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran says a court date is set for September 1.

The park was closed after a Memorial Day weekend block party left two people dead.

Sheriff Cochran says the sheriff’s office had numerous complaints about the park leading up to the shooting.

“Two lives were lost that night, and that impacts not just those families, but it impacts that neighborhood as well,” Cochran said. “Our whole community, it’s kind of put a black eye on us.”

Cochran says the court now has the option to permanently close the park or put certain requirements in place.