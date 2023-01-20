Washington County man arrested sexual exploitation of children

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Friday, a man was arrested by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Board of Education Police in connection to child pornography allegations.

According to the WCSO, the arrest comes after a months-long investigation into 32-year-old Michael Allan Dendy of Milledgeville concerning allegations of child pornography involving person(s) under the age of 18. Dendy was arrested and charged with 2 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges and arrests are likely, according to WCSO.