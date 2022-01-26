Washington County deputies, Sandersville PD looking for 3 after police chase

According to a Facebook post by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the three occupants of the vehicle then ran into the woods on Deepcut Road.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for three suspects who they say ran off after a police chase ended in a crash.



Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Sandersville police, after a vehicle lost control during a pursuit and crashed on Highway 68 South at Deepcut Road.

WCSO, SPD and the Georgia Department of Corrections are currently in the area searching for the suspects.

They ask that you please avoid the area if possible.