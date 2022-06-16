Washington County deputies make drug bust during traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Washington County Sheriff’s deputies make a drug bust during a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

(Courtesy of Washington County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

Deputies pulled over 25-year-old Quinton Rosemond on Breezy Hill Road. They say a subsequent investigation during the stop, revealed Rosemond had a large quantity of illegal substances.

During a search of his vehicle, deputies found 1.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 6.1 pounds of marijuana, ½ pound of MDMA (X) pills, and 9 pounds of illegal tobacco.

Rosemond is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Items Prohibited, and Improper Transfer of Tag.