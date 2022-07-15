Washington County deputies investigating Thursday night shooting

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, one man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

SANDERSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Washington County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the Highway 242/Parsons Crossing area Thursday night.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, one man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Sheriff Cochran says the incident is currently under investigation, and if anyone has information about the shooting call Lt. Eric Burgamy at (478) 552-0911.

Stay with 41NBC for updates on this story as they become available.