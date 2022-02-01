Warrior Ranch in Dublin looking to connect with more veterans

Therapist Shawn Wilding says the ranch is having trouble establishing a connection with local veterans and their families.

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warriors Wellness and Recovery Ranch in Dublin has been up and running for two years now. The ranch sits on 19 acres of land and offers horse therapy to veterans and first responders.

“We took a hit with COVID that kind of set us back,” Wilding explained. “But the great thing about this place is that we are out in the open so you can still keep your distance.”

The ranch hosted a volunteer day last weekend to help get an office building up and running. Several families came to play with the horses and help start building work. Horse trainer Gregory Hall says he is hoping to have more weekends like this in the future to build a community for veterans, first responders and their families.

“We’re not used to being vulnerable,” he said. “We’re not used to spilling our feelings. We’re not taught that. We’re taught to lock it down, move on, get the mission done. So with a non-traditional sense, it’s not necessarily talking out what happened to them, it’s getting them to show you can be open, you can move, and you can breathe again, and you don’t have to be so coiled anymore.”

The ranch is less than 10 minutes away from the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center. Communications Specialist James Huckfeldt says working with horses can be helpful to veterans who are looking for something to try alongside traditional therapy.

“Animals don’t ask questions,” he said. “They’re just happy to make you feel better.”

Although the VA does not currently have a partnership with Warrior Ranch, Huckfeldt says programs to enhance the wellness of local veterans are never out of the question.

“There is no goal line for the VA and their caring,” Huckfeldt said. “I don’t think that equine therapy, while we don’t offer it now… it isn’t out of the realm of possibility in the future.”

Warriors Ranch will host a Shamrock Run for St. Patrick’s Day on March 12. If you would like to participate or help sponsor the event, visit www.warriorsranch.net.