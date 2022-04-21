Warner Robins working to create ‘Greenway’

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The city of Warner Robins is thinking outside of the “park” when it comes to creating new experiences for residents to enjoy.

City leaders are hoping to create a trail system to connect all of the city’s parks.

“We’ve got some really great opportunities with low hanging fruit on existing storm water and power easements,” Kate Hogan, the Director for Community and Economic Development, explained. “And trying to make sure that we are connecting some of our parks and civic opportunities.”

Hogan says the project is still in the early stages. They’re trying to identify possible challenges of connecting the parks together. She says trails like the one the city is proposing are part of a positive developmental trend.

“Trying to create this interconnected pedestrian, biking pathways, it’s a great opportunity for our city to take a stance on having that next level of interconnectedness,” she said.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick hasn’t been involved in the planning of the Greenway, but she says it will contribute to her plan to develop the city’s parks and create more green space.

“People can actually enjoy a day riding through all the parks,” Mayor Patrick said. “Even parks they didn’t know belonged to the city.”

According to Mayor Patrick, the only way to connect the parks is by crossing major intersections through Watson Boulevard and Russell Parkway. She’s hoping to make Wellston Park an area people can explore in addition to the Greenway project.

“People can actually go and bike and do their trail,” she said. “That would be perfect for that type of environment, for people to bike and walk safely, without the fear of having to cross major streets.”

Patrick says she and Hogan looked at city plans from past years to create a plan to make a city center. It’s also in the early stages.