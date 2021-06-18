Warner Robins woman wins $10K, gives portion to local charity

JoAnne Garcia won $10,000 in the "Get A Smile, Give A Smile" sweepstakes from Acceptance Insurance.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins woman wins big in a national sweepstakes, and some of her money is going to a local charitable organization.

JoAnne Garcia won $10,000 in the “Get A Smile, Give A Smile” sweepstakes from Acceptance Insurance. The company says the purpose behind the sweepstakes is to spread smiles and optimism across the nation as masks come off and COVID-19 numbers trend in a better direction.

“Paycheck to paycheck is hard, and I’m in more debt because of the pandemic,” said Garcia. “I would like to get caught up with the bills and get myself out of debt. I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Garcia will get to keep $5,000. She has decided to give the other $5,000 to the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

Acceptance Insurance plans to give $50,000 to hardworking Americans and another $50,000 to worth causes.

“2020 was a difficult year for people and non-profit organizations alike,” said Ken Hampton, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer of Acceptance Insurance. “We want to act on our values, helping people and giving back to the communities where we live and work.”