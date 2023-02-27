Warner Robins woman shot in arm during disagreement

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Sunday night, A 36-year-old woman was shot during a disagreement in Warner Robins.

The Warner Robins Police Department says around 9:44 p.m., officers responded to the Houston Medical Center concerning gunshot victim, 36-year-old Chimain Brooks. Brooks was at 613 Greenbriar Road when a disagreement with the suspect began. The suspect produced a weapon, and fired a shot, hitting Brooks in the right forearm.

Brooks was taken to Houston Medical Center by a private car, and her wound isn’t life-threatening.

The investigation around the incident is ongoing, anyone with information is urged to call Detective B Stone at 478-302-5380 or email blstone@wrga.gov.