Warner Robins woman arrested for murder and assault at food mart

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a Warner Robins shooting that left one dead and several others injured early Monday.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to the 7-Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive around 12:15 a.m. on June 27th in connection to persons shot.

Officers were told a man and a woman were seen arguing at the gas pumps, and that the woman brandished a handgun and shot the man. She then fired her gun towards the store, striking a 50-year-old woman in the leg, and a 24-year-old woman in the arm. The suspect then fired at the male victim again before fleeing the scene on foot.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Jamal Colson of Warner Robins, was taken to the Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The two female victims were also taken to Houston Medical Center for treatment.

Later into the day, WRPD arrested 22-year-old Suraya Johnson of Warner Robins for the murder of Jamal Colson, striking 2 other women with gunfire, and firing into a group of people. Johnson is being charged with felony murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. She will be kept at the Houston County Detention Facility.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers.