Warner Robins Walmart celebrates Black History Month with a parade inside the store

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Walmart on Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins celebrated Black History Month Wednesday with a parade, filling the store’s aisles with the sounds of drums and celebration.

Corina Adams, the Digital Operations Lead for Walmart Market 32, said the gathering was a unique way to celebrate the accomplishments of the Black community during Black History Month.

“We’re showing the community that we appreciate them,” Adams said. “They have our support, and we want to do everything that we can to make sure that this community thrives and this community excels.”

Hundreds of people paraded around the store with decorated carts and posters depicting figures of Black history. The purpose of the parade was to show Walmart’s support for the community.

“With us having it here today, it was something to let the kids know, something to let the customers know, if we can do it and if we can have certain roles and we can build our careers, they can do the same thing as well,” Adams added.

The celebration didn’t just show appreciation for the accomplishments of the Black community, but also how they affected American history as a whole.

“Black history has done a lot for America,” Neal Haslem, with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Macon said. “It has done a lot to make America what it is today. Black history is a part of American history. You don’t have American history without Black history.”

Haslem said the celebration of Black history gives Americans of all races a chance to learn about the past and better look toward what’s to come.

“The young generation needs to know what the past was, what the history was,” Haslem said.

Awards were presented for the best-decorated cart in the parade, and the 100 Black Men of Middle Georgia and the Boys and Girls Club of Central Georgia each received $8,000 in grant funding.