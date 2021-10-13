Warner Robins vehicle collision leaves pedestrian in critical condition

WARNER ROBINS (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department reported Wednesday, October 13, that in the early hours of the morning they responded to a call concerning a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in the 4000 block of Watson Boulevard and Highway 247 connector.

According to the release from WRPD, the collision between a 2021 Toyota Camry and pedestrian Adam Burch, a 24 year-old from Warner Robins, occurred around 12:56 a.m. Investigation has led the WRPD to report that Burch stepped into the road in front of the eastbound Camry, which was the only vehicle on the road at the time. The release says the driver of the Camry did her best to avoid hitting Burch, but he was still struck by the left side of the front of her vehicle.

Burch was taken to Navicent and is listed in critical condition, and no charges have been filed.

Traffic Sergeant Tim Pippio Davis is leading the investigation, and can be reached at (478) 293-1038 for anyone with information about the incident.