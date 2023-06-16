Warner Robins to open first homeless shelter later this year

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The City of Warner Robins has announced the location of its first homeless shelter.

The shelter, purchased earlier this year, will be able to hold between 70 and 80 people.

Warner Robins Code Enforcement Officer, Brian Wise, says the city just wants to help those in need get back on their feet.

“All they need is a helping hand,” Wise said. “That’s what we’re gonna do, so they’re gonna have a safe place to come and know that we care for them and that we love them and that we want to help them get back into society and get jobs and all.”

According to Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, there are currently 200 homeless men and women in the city.

Mayor Patrick says the shelter is a step towards solving the issue.

“This is our solution to help end homelessness in the city of Warner Robins,” she said. “We want to have a place for individuals to sleep so they can get the services that they need and we can get them off of our streets and outside of our tent cities so that our city can benefit and be a better place overall.”

The shelter will be located at 79 Green Street. The city plans to open it by the end of the year.