Warner Robins to install new American flags before Labor Day thanks to Rotary Club donation

The Warner Robins Rotary Club is set to enhance the patriotic spirit of the city with new American flags along Watson Boulevard and Russell Parkway.

A $1,400 check was presented on Tuesday.

“I’m a member of this community, and I love this community,” former Rotary Club President Les Arrent said. “I’m a retired Air Force guy. It means a lot as a veteran to me to have good looing American flags along the street while a national holiday is occurring.”

The plan is to have the flags in place before Labor Day.