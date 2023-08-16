Warner Robins to host first ‘Food Truck Roundup’ on Thursday

Live music, fun activities and of course, delicious food! That’s what people in Warner Robins can expect at the city's first ever Food Truck Roundup on Thursday, August 17.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Live music, fun activities and of course, delicious food! That’s what people in Warner Robins can expect at the city’s first ever Food Truck Roundup on Thursday, August 17.

The event will feature more than 10 food trucks as well as kids activities and live music from Tres Hombres.

Debbie Boyd, the owner of Gigi’s Comfort Food, says she’s excited to participate in the Food Truck Roundup and looks forward to serving new customers her signature dishes.

“Dishes like from meatloaf, fried chicken, we have pepper steak, curry chicken, egg rolls,” she said. “Anything – you name it, we sell it.”

Boyd first opened her restaurant in 2019 but had to close shortly afterwards because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. When Gigi’s Comfort Food reopened in 2021, things were different.

According to Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, there was more of a demand in the city for food trucks after surrounding cities joined in on the craze.

“Across the nation, we see a push for more food trucks,” Patrick said. “People could go get their food, sit in the open air when the restaurants were closed down, so the food truck business has boomed.”

Before the city could organize a Food Truck Roundup, some changes had to be made. Mayor Patrick says it was hard for restaurants to operate food trucks in Warner Robins because of added fees.

In July, Mayor Patrick approved a new ordinance that eliminated the fees, making it easier for food trucks to come to the city.

“We finally have reached the moment where we have a comprehensive ordinance for our city that makes us officially food truck friendly,” Patrick said.

She says the Food Truck Roundup took months of preparation, including coordinating with the Department of Public Health to establish regulations and researching other cities’ food truck events.

Not only does the ordinance benefit food trucks, but Mayor Patrick says it can also help boost the city’s economy by bringing in visitors.

The Food Truck Roundup will happen every third Thursday of the month from 6 to 9 .m. at Perkins Field. That’s located at 105 Mulberry Street in Warner Robins.

According to the Facebook event page, the following vendors will be at Thursday’s event: