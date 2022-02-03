Warner Robins Senior Center quilting class gets creative

Quilting might be a lost art for most, but not for the ladies at the Warner Robins Senior Center.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Quilting might be a lost art for most, but not for the ladies at the Warner Robins Senior Center.

Becky Elliott is the lead quilter for the Wednesday quilting class. They’re not just making quilts for their families, they’re making them for strangers, too.

“Wherever people need quilts we’ll give them,” she said.

Sue Giddens joined the class years ago after seeing an ad in the paper. She says over the years, the group would donate quilts if someone’s house burned down. They would also donate the money made from the quilts to charity.

“We donate all of our children’s quilts to the Sheriff’s Department,” she said. “And now we decided we’re going to donate some to the Rehoboth Association.”

Giddens says after making quilts for some time, they have found a way to use all the extra scraps.

“I said, ‘Why don’t we make dog beds for dog pounds or whoever needs them?'” she said.

Elliott says quilting had slowed down due to the pandemic, but she’s glad the group can use their skills for other projects.

“I was so glad we had something different to do,” she said. “We’re doing more and more of it, and it’s just fun and a good feeling to be able to do something for the pets.”

Giddens says the class meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Anyone over 50 can join, and you don’t have to know how to sew, because they’ll teach you everything you need to know.

“It’s just a fun day and we’re doing things for people that help,” she said. “It’s a good thing to do so if anyone wants to come learn they can join us.”

The Senior Center accepts donations of fabric and any other supplies. You can drop them off at the North Houston Sports Complex where they hold their classes.

For more information, you can go to their website.