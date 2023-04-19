Warner Robins residents to vote on allowing earlier Sunday alcohol sales

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Residents in Warner Robins will soon have the chance to vote on Georgia’s brunch bill, which would allow local restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays.

The state’s passage of the 2018 brunch bill gave cities and counties the opportunity to vote on allowing alcohol sales at 11 a.m. on Sundays, an hour and a half before the current start time of 12:30 p.m.

The Warner Robins City Council recently approved adding the brunch bill vote to the November election ballot. If passed, the bill will enable restaurants to serve alcohol earlier on Sundays.

“Anywhere in Houston County other than the city limits of Warner Robins you can start drinking at 11 on Sundays,” Another Broken Egg Cafe General Manager Kelly Cox said. “We were just asking for the council, for the new mayor, for everybody to just take a look at it. Times have changed a little.”

Kate Hogan, Director for Community Development for Warner Robins, highlighted the importance of giving local businesses a competitive edge.

“Ensuring that our local business community has the competitive advantage by having that additional 90 minutes to sell alcohol on Sundays is really what they’re advocating for,” Hogan said.

Jessica Santamaria, General Manager for Fresco Italiano on Russell Parkway, believes the bill would be advantageous not only for restaurants but also for customers.

“Revenue for the restaurant is going to be better because people are asking for it,” Santamaria said. “It’s not just the restaurant business that we want to sell it, it’s the customer wants us to, so I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Warner Robins residents will be able to vote on the Brunch bill measure in November.