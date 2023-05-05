Warner Robins residents gather at City Hall to pray for youth, military and families on National Day of Prayer

Community members in Warner Robins gathered at City Hall to participate in the National Day of Prayer, praying for the youth, military, and families across the nation, as well as addressing concerns about crime in the region.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community members in Warner Robins gathered at City Hall to participate in the National Day of Prayer, praying for the youth, military, and families across the nation, as well as addressing concerns about crime in the region.

A World War II veteran led the Pledge of Allegiance during the event, while faith leaders acknowledged law enforcement.

Volunteer coordinator Emily Dennis discussed the significance of the day and the importance of prayer in the community.

“Somebody said today, let your light shine, so that people will see your good works and glorify God; it’s not about us, it’s about Him, because He is the one that has all power, and so that’s what we’re doing here today, we’re honoring Him,” Dennis said.

Dennis encouraged residents to pray for a decrease in crime throughout the region, emphasizing the power of collective prayer in fostering positive change in the community.