Warner Robins purchases seven new properties in effort to create downtown area

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins is taking a significant step towards a vibrant downtown. Mayor LaRhonda Patrick announced on Wednesday the city’s purchase of seven new properties on Commercial Circle.

The city is spending $2 million in a move to rejuvenate the heart of the city.

“The reality of a downtown is going to happen, finally,” Patrick said. “You heard many a people say, ‘We’ve heard about this for decades, we’ve been at so many meetings, so many times we’ve heard,’ and we’re so happy to finally see plans come forth and steps towards really having a downtown happen.”

The purchase, made with funds from the 2012 and 2018 SPLOST, now means Warner Robins owns 60% of Commercial Circle.

“If you look at where we are today, we are long ways from when we first purchased a piece of property on Commercial Circle,” Councilman Clifford Holmes said.

Construction is set to begin before the end of this year. Mayor Patrick says her vision includes attracting more people to Warner Robins and offering more economic opportunities for local businesses, ultimately transforming Commercial Circle into a bustling downtown area.