Warner Robins preps for 40th annual Independence Day Celebration featuring top musical acts

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins is gearing up for its 40th annual Independence Day Celebration, a milestone event that also marks the 80th anniversary of the city’s founding. This year’s festivities will feature live music from renowned artists and conclude with a spectacular fireworks show.

“I’ve done it every year since I was a child, but it always looked different as I got older and older,” Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said. “So to know that I’m going to be helping create memories for children, just as I had memories growing up, it means so much to me.”

This year’s musical lineup includes stadium rock band Jefferson Starship, Grammy Award-winning Dazz Band, Macon native AJ the DJ and Creed frontman Scott Stapp. The city’s goal, according to Mayor Patrick, was to bring the community together with a variety of music.

“We are in America,” she said. “It is important for us to celebrate the 4th of July, our Independence, and we do so with such grace every single year, but for people to know you can come out and find something for everyone, that’s what makes the occasion even more special.”

With more than 20,000 people expected to attend, the event wouldn’t be possible without support from community sponsors, Warner Robins city departments, and public safety, Mayor Patrick added.

The Independence Day Celebration is set for Saturday, July 1 in the McConnell-Talbert Stadium parking lot. Admission is free.

For updates, visit https://www.visitwarnerrobins.org/.