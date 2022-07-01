Warner Robins police need help finding a hit-and-run suspect

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department needs your help find a woman they say was involved in a hit-and-run.

According to the departments Facebook page, the woman pictured above recently hit a road worker on Green Street.

The post says the worker suffered a shoulder and leg injury.

If you have any information, call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5378.