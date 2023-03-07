Warner Robins Police investigating Monday night shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are investigating a shooting Monday night that resulted in a woman being hospitalized.

A WRPD news release says officers responded to the 100 block of Ignico Drive around 7:30 in reference to a person shot call. Police say 22-year-old Teddy Paul was in an ambulance but uncooperative. Police say she appeared to have a gunshot wound to her back.

Paul was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in stable condition.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed Paul and another woman were in a vehicle near the intersection of Wisconsin and Alaska Avenues when shots were fired. The second woman was not injured.

Contact Det. J. Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

