UPDATE: Warner Robins Standoff ends with shots fired

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Somerset Dr.

Police standoff

UPDATE: This morning, units from the Warner Robins Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI were involved in a tense standoff with a suspect on Somerset Drive.

It all started when the suspect opened fire on officers trying to arrest him on multiple warrants. police say that after negotiations failed and the suspect grew increasingly agitated, a SWAT team was forced to use CS gas, or tear gas, to end the standoff.

The suspect fired shots again, and police fired back. The suspect sustained injuries to his arm and was taken into custody. No officers were injured.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — According to a press release Warner Robins officers were assisting the Middle Georgia Fugitive Task force this (Tuesday) morning at 209 Somerset Drive around 7:30AM when they were fired upon by someone in the home.

Law enforcement is currently involved in a standoff at the home. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

