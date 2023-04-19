Warner Robins Police Department searching for missing teenager

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is looking for a missing teenager.

Officers say 19-year-old Ayreon Lewis was last seen at his home in Warner Robins on April 16.

He has a tattoo of half of a yin-yang symbol on his chest and was last seen wearing green pants.

If you have seen Lewis or know where he is, call the Warner Robins Police Department at (478) 302-5381.