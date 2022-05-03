Warner Robins Police Department investigating after teen shot in the face

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating after a teenager was shot in the face Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Terry Kay Circle in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

That’s where they found the 17-year-old male.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment, and told police he was shot by a man.

That is all the information provided at this time.

Stay with 41nbc for updates as they become available.