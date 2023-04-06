Warner Robins’ Mayor LaRhonda Patrick receives “Woman of Achievement Award”

Photo Credit to City of Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda W. Patrick received the 2023 Woman of Achievement Award from the Office of Lieutenant Governor on Monday, April 3rd.

According to a release from the city of Warner Robins, Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones recently announced recipients for the annual award from across the state, and Mayor Patrick was chosen as one of the awardees in Middle Georgia to recognize her professional achievement and inspiring social contributions in Georgia.

The occasion was made extra special in that the award was presented to Mayor Patrick by a well-known public servant who was the first African-American man to be elected as a Probate Judge in Georgia in 2004– T.J. Hudson. When presenting the award to Mayor Patrick, he said, “It’s a complete honor for me to do this today. Keep breaking barriers.”

While accepting the award, Mayor Patrick attributed her success to her dedication, staying mission focused, and having the support of her city council members, her staff and her family. Mayor Patrick also said this:

“It is an honor to be recognized by our state’s top leadership as being among the many distinguished women from around Georgia,” … “This position has been a journey, but it is one of the most fulfilling jobs I have ever had. To serve our city for only one year and three months, and to receive this high award, brings my heart so much joy. Thank you for noticing the great things happening in Warner Robins.”

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick was elected as Warner Robins’ many firsts in 2022– as the city’s first elected female mayor, first African American mayor, and first minority mayor.