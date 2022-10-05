Warner Robins mayor details decision of selecting short-term police chief

Wayne Fisher is now taking on the role of short-term interim police chief of the Warner Robins Police Department.

City of Warner Robins appoints an Interim Police Chief Interim Police Chief

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Wayne Fisher is now taking on the role of short-term interim police chief of the Warner Robins Police Department.

We asked Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick why she decided to name it a short-term position.

“We were getting feedback from the individuals that are at that higher level, the State Chiefs Association, also International Chiefs Association,” she said.

Prior to appointing Fisher, city council members looked at four candidates who were highly recommended. They also looked at six internal candidates who serve as captains for the Warner Robins Police Department.

“We had a very short amount of time, an unreasonable amount of time to find an interim chief,” Patrick said. “They recommended we do a short-term selection and give us more time to vet and do the thorough search.”

According to Patrick, Fisher will not be considered for the police chief position but will help in the process of selecting a new chief.

Fisher has worked for the Warner Robins Police Department for 20 years. He was recently appointed to captain.

“At no point had I looked at my career at attaining this position that I have been presented with this opportunity for,” he said. “I will always serve at my greatest capacity within the City of Warner Robins and the police department.”

Fisher says the position will take time to get used to, but he wants the community to know who he will be as a leader.

“Somebody who’s going to be forthright and open with them,” he said. “They’ve had that in the past and will continue.”

Patrick says it will take anywhere from four to six months to appoint a new chief. For now though, she knows Fisher will serve with integrity.

“He’s someone I know will do the right thing when nobody is looking, and that’s what I need in a leader,” she said.

Patrick says external candidates can apply for the position, but she also encourages internal officers to apply.