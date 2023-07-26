Warner Robins man woken by gunfire, shot in head

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Early Wednesday morning, a 40-year-old man was shot in the head during a shots fired incident in the 100 block of Greenway Drive.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, 40-year-old Pete Braddy was awoken around 1 a.m. by what he thought was fireworks. WRPD says he got out of bed and was struck in the head by a bullet.

Braddy was taken to Houston Medical Center for treatment. The injury wasn’t believed to be life threatening.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call WRPD at 478-302-5380 or cpierce@wrga.gov or

Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.