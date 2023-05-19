Warner Robins man convicted on charges including aggravated assault and cruelty to children, sentenced to 30 years

A Houston County Superior Court jury convicted 29-year-old Christopher Joseph Moore of multiple charges including aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Photos: Houston County District Attorney's Office

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County Superior Court jury convicted 29-year-old Christopher Joseph Moore of multiple charges including aggravated assault, cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during a felony.

The verdict was reached on Thursday after a two-day trial. On Friday, Moore was sentenced by Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams to serve 30 years, with the first 20 in prison and the remaining 10 on probation.

A Houston County District Attorney’s Office news release says that on June 27, 2020, Moore’s then-girlfriend, who lived with Moore on Post Oak Way in Warner Robins, along with her two young children, attempted to leave the home after enduring months of physical and emotional abuse by Moore. As they were leaving in a minivan, driven by the victim’s aunt, Moore returned home and fired at least eleven shots from a handgun at the vehicle.

Warner Robins Police Department officers arrived at Moore’s home minutes after a 911 call and placed Moore into custody. A handgun and eleven shell casings were found in Moore’s home after a search warrant was executed. WRPD Captain John Lanneau testified at the trial that forensic evidence linked the casings to the handgun found at Moore’s residence.

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office’s Chief Assistant District Attorney, Eric Z. Edwards, prosecuted Moore.

“The most dangerous time for a victim of domestic violence is when they try to leave their abuser, and this case demonstrates that very clearly,” Edwards said. “I appreciate the lengthy prison sentence handed down by Judge Adams in this case, which will keep this violent abuser from hurting any more of Houston County’s women or children for many years.”

District Attorney Kendall praised the work of the investigators and expressed his intent for his office to serve as a beacon of hope for victims of domestic violence.

“To the victims, I appreciate their display of strength in this case,” Kendall said. “I want to give my sincere appreciation out to Capt. Lanneau for his work in the field of firearms analysis, and his unrelentless dedication and integrity.”