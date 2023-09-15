Warner Robins man charged with pointing pistol during argument

The incident happened during an argument at the AFGE Local 987 on Watson Boulevard.
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in the Houston County Jail on gun charges after an incident Thursday morning. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, 61-year-old Miguel Cole is accused of pointing a pistol at a man during an argument at the AFGE Local 987 on Watson Boulevard.

Officers arrived on scene just before 11:30 Thursday morning, but Cole had already left the location. Investigators learned Cole had gone to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers arrested Cole on Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime charges.

Officers say they also found two firearms in Cole’s vehicle after gaining a search warrant.

