Warner Robins man arrested in Florida, accused of shooting spree

When arriving on scene, deputies say 21-year-old Gunner Cole fired shots at them. They returned fire, striking him.

MIRAMAR BEACH, Florida (41NBC/WMGT) – A Sheriff’s Office in Florida releases body cam footage of a Warner Robins man deputies shot, after they say he went on a shooting spree, killing one person and injuring others.

Deputies say on September 21, they heard gunshots in the area of Sandestin in Miramar Beach. As they got closer, dispatch began receiving call about a man shooting at cars.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Cole has been released from the hospital and booked into the Walton County jail.

He’s charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and aggravated battery with a firearm.