Warner Robins man arrested for possession of pills, marijuana, and more

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Narcotics Investigators of the Warner Robins Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday September 15, 2021, after serving drug search warrants and finding a variety of drugs.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police that came out Thursday, the 1 p.m. search on Wednesday at 914 Arrowood Drive and 1113 Bentwood Drive resulted in the finding of several bags of marijuana, several bags of pills including Xanax, Oxycodone, a variety of THC edible products, fentanyl, a stolen weapon, and over $50,000 in cash.

40 Year-old James Alfred Williams Jr. of Warner Robins was arrested, and is being charged from multiple felonies involving theft of a firearm, distribution and manufacture of multiple controlled substances, as well as the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Williams is being held at the Houston County Detention Facility.