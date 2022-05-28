Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration Concert line-up announced

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The City of Warner Robins is gearing up for it’s annual ‘Independence Day Celebration.’

On Friday, the city announced the headlining acts for the summer event.

They are the Southern Rock band, ‘Atlanta Rhythm Section,’ and soul band ‘Con-Funk-Shun.’

A local pop-rock band, known as ‘Company of Crows’, will also be taking the stage.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick says there are several genres of music to enjoy this year.

The lead vocalist for ‘Company of Crows’, Darin Curtis says he’s excited to perform this year.

“If you’ve been, it’s never been it’s not your typical lawn concert it’s a big production, big stage, so expect a really great night.”

The Independence Day Celebration is happening on Saturday, July 2nd at McConnell-Talbert Stadium in Warner Robins.