Warner Robins hosts first Mommy Leaders Round Table Discussion

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — City leaders in Warner Robins came together with working mothers Tuesday to provide them with the resources necessary for balancing work and motherhood.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick invited several Warner Robins mothers to participate in the city’s first Mommy Leaders Round Table discussion. Panelists addressed a variety of topics, including engaging children in extracurricular activities and the resources mothers need for success.

“Today’s event will offer moms, whether you’re wanting to get back into the workforce if you’ve got little ones that are going to school, or if you are just wanting to get back in the working field, to know that there are resources out there to help them with their children,” Vice President of Houston Healthcare Melissa Phagan said.