Warner Robins hosts comprehensive plan meeting

This is the second comprehensive plan meeting the city has hosted.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins held its second comprehensive plan meeting Monday.

The meetings are to gather community input.

Housing, transportation, and natural cultural land use were on the agenda. The Middle Georgia Regional Commission does a comprehensive plan every five years.

Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms says it’s an opportunity for him and the council to hear from community members about their needs.

“I just think it’s a good opportunity for us to hear and see what we can do to move forward all together for the betterment of Houston County,” Mayor Toms said. “And obviously in support of Robins Air Force Base.”

If you missed the meeting, you can watch it on the city of Warner Robins Facebook page. You can also reach out to the city if you would like to give leaders input on the comprehensive plan.