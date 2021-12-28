Warner Robins homeless shelter receives new beds

It will be the first time in nearly 20 years that the mattresses have been replaced.

HOUSTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-The Warner Robins Outreach Center received 24 new mattresses.

It will be the first time in nearly 20 years the mattresses have been replaced.

The mattress were donated by the Winning Church of Warner Robins and provided by Crosby Mattresses.

Founder of the the center, Rev. John Thomas, says the beds show that someone is looking out for them.

“It’s better living for one thing, and it shows that in the community that somebody is listening to what God wants us to do.”

The center received full and bunk bed size mattresses.

If you or someone you know is in need, contact the outreach center at (478) 922-3195.