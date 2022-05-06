Warner Robins holds National Day of Prayer service

Warner Robins held its 31st annual National Day of Prayer at City Hall Thursday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins held its 31st annual National Day of Prayer at City Hall Thursday.



Pastors from several churches gathered to lead prayers for education, family race relations and other issues the world faces today.

In 1988, President Ronald Regan declared the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer, and it has continued to be observed since.



Lead pastor for End Time Harvest Church, Melvin Womack, prayed for the youth and gangs in Warner Robins. He says the day of prayer is a reminder that unity and faith can help solve any problem.

“As Doctor King would say, that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, so we thank God for people coming together in unity and understand that the things that are plaguing us, they can be solved through God.”

Those in attendance took time to honor first responders and to give thanks to those who keep the community safe.

“It’s great to have the support of the community people praying for you,” Houston County Sheriff’s Office Captain Clay Chambers said. “We’re trying to give back to the community, and emergency service, more or less, they’re serving their community. They care about the community, and so any support that we get is much appreciated.”

Washington D.C. observed a national prayer from the Museum of the Bible at 8 Thursday night.



Visit nationaldayofprayer.org for more info.