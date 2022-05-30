Warner Robins holds Memorial Day service, moment of silence

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick and the City of Warner Robins held a moment of silence and a service honoring fallen veterans Monday.

The event was held at Warner Robins City Hall.

This is the first time Mayor Patrick has been a part of a memorial day service since taking office, and she says that growing up in a military family gave her an insight into the sacrifices veterans make.

“Being able to honor those who did serve and who are serving, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to have the freedoms we have every day is the least I could do in my position,” Mayor Patrick said.