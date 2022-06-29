Robins Air Force Base welcomes new commander

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Robins Air Force Base has a new commander.

Brigadier General Jon A. Eberlan is taking over as Commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex, a position previously held by Brigadier General Jennifer Hammerstedt. Eberlan enters the position after having over twenty years of Air Force experience under his belt and will be overseeing a work force of more than 7,200 personnel. The Air Logistics Complex is in charge of maintaining many different types of cargo aircraft like the C-17 as well as a wide range of electronic equipment and software engineering, personnel make sure everything is ready to be deployed at a moment’s notice. Eberlan will spend his first few weeks getting to know his team and analyzing what the group lacks in and how that can be improved as well as bolstering what the group is already strong in. Eberlan is eager to get started and hopes to be able to help his team accomplish their tasks in whatever way he can help.

The Change of Command Ceremony happened at the Museum of Aviation and was lead by Presiding Officer Lieutenant General Tom D. Miller, Commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center then followed by the previous Commander of the Air Logistics Complex Brigadier General Hammerstedt, each gave brief remarks before introducing Eberlan.