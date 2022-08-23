Warner Robins Department of Driver Services reopens with upgrades

The Warner Robins Department of Driver Services building is reopening after being closed several months for upgrades.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Department of Driver Services building is reopening after being closed several months for upgrades.

The facility held its reopening ceremony Monday to reveal a new waiting lobby and touch screen technology.

Commissioner of Georgia Driving Services, Spencer Moore, says this facility will be one of the most efficient in the state.

“This was a transformation that we’ve been needing to do for many years,” Moore said. “Having new technology, having a fresh look will just continue to help us achieve that goal of serving our customers efficiently but in an inviting location.”

With the new touch screen monitors, customers can do things like access information to renew their license. Manager of the Warner Robins location, Cenizan Collins, says this will help get you in and out of the door faster.

“Transaction times are even quicker than what they were,” Collins said. “No more long waits, no more bringing your blankets, your book bags, your tablets, or reading a book or anything, we get you in and out.”

Collins says the new lobby will provide a more modern and inviting atmosphere.

“We are very pleased, very thankful and everything is brighter, friendlier and more inviting inside,” Collins said.

The facility, located at 198 Carl Vinson Parkway, will be open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, got to dds.georgia.gov.