Warner Robins Demonettes win third consecutive basketball region title

Demonettes will be a one seed in the GHSA 5A state tournament

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Demonettes defeated the Union Grove Wolverines 56 to 49, winning their third consecutive GHSA 5A Region 2 title.

The Wolverines were the only team to give Warner Robins a regular-season region loss, but tonight, the Demonettes made sure to handle things.

With the victory, Warner Robins will be a one-seed in the GHSA 5A state tournament and will at least host the first round.